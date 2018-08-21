A crucial part of trend forecasting is to routinely analyze pop culture and its influence on color, design and décor. The importance of what is on our screens, from the theater to our phones, is one of our strongest modern influencers. Screen-culture trends and celebrity influencers are key to style in the modern world, and what happens on our screens affects our culture. Paying attention to Hollywood and celebrity style can help us track trends that are on the horizon.

The LA-LA Land Difference

California is known for its sophisticated yet casual style in which organic, natural elements and a twist of multicultural tastes and flavors combine with the sparkle and glamour of Tinseltown. GM Floral Company, in The Original Los Angeles Flower Market, caters to many facets of L.A. design. Gregory Switzer, AIFD, GM’s floral director, works with designers who service high-profile clients and events. Businesses like GM pay close attention to trends and celebrity influencers so they can stay one step ahead of the next big thing. “Hollywood directly affects our business,” Gregory notes. “Our customers include the movie studios and television networks, and we strive to be on the cutting edge on a daily basis. Set designers, floral directors and event companies expect the latest and greatest products and ideas to be innovative.”

GM must constantly be ready with the right fresh flowers and supplies to fulfill the needs of their clients, no matter the season. Greg points out that if a movie is filming in June and needs a Christmas scene for the set, GM must be ready to meet the needs of the customer.

Current trends to which GM is paying close attention are styles that are “good, clean metropolitan design.” This means the trend is staying classic and polished – not too formal and not too crazy.

Greg also shares that Pantone’s Ultra Violet is well on its way into L.A. design. “Purple hues are definitely popular, and you will find them in floral and interior design.”

Color and Décor

We watch for color trends in celebrity gowns at award shows. When there are repeated nods to certain colors, we eventually see them pop up in bridesmaid dresses, and then wedding décor, including flowers.

Hollywood filmmakers carefully choose colors to subtly and subconsciously communicate a film’s ideas and emotion. These colors, along with a film’s style, interior settings and even locations, can have a huge influence on design and décor trends. Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby, released in 2013, and its abundance of lush gardens and rooms filled with Phalaenopsis, Cymbidium and Dendrobium orchids, spurred a trend in the wedding and event world. In 2014, Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel inspired the Millennial Pink trend, with it’s Photochrom, pastel-pastry, retro-kitsch pink giving an unforgettable tone to the film.

The small screen also produces a powerful impact. Game of Thrones’ dark and textural atmosphere is inspiring décor with furs, antlers, wrought iron, and rich color palettes of royal blues, velvety reds and opulent burgundy. Netflix period shows, like the retro-1980s Stranger Things, spark a resurgence of nostalgic touchstones like classic arcade games, yellow wall phones, wood paneling and Eggo frozen waffles. All of these kitschy objects and their colorful retro appeal are influencing trends in all kinds of things we buy. 2017’s Beauty and the Beast live-action film had an instant audience of people who were influenced by Disney’s animated version from 1991. The new film’s colorful style and human cast spurred a market for everything from New Balance and Asics athletic shoes to Williams-Sonoma Le Creuset pot in the same blue as the Beast’s velvet coat. Around the same time, the color of Belle’s iconic marigold color gown was reinforced as an emerging trend with La La Land’s Emma Stone wearing a bright retro-style dress, creating the new “it color,” La La Land yellow.

Celebrity Influencers

Pop-culture trends are highly influenced by celebrities. Celebrities are viewed as influential role models; their looks, fashion and lifestyles and studied and emulated. Many companies are replacing models with Hollywood stars to market their products; they love to have a celebrity at the focus of their branding. A celebrity influencer’s endorsement of a product can help it become a major trend. Kylie Jenner Snapchatted herself eating pomegranate seeds and launched a wave of online searches for “pomegranates” and how to eat them and where to get them. A millennial celebrity like Natalie Portman being the face of a classic company like Dior not only brings influence to the product being sold but also refreshes the brand itself. The Millennial Pink color trend is reinforced by Dior’s new Miss Dior Eau de Parfum, which is pink.

In the flower world, Kim Kardashian’s wedding flower wall gave the floral industry a trend that is still strong today. And in September 2017, when Jennifer Lawrence arrived at the premiere of her movie, Mother!, with flowers in her hair, her social media followers clamored to do the same. This consumer awareness of hair flowers started a wave of requests for such items for proms and weddings.

Trends are what you make of them, but positioning nationally and/or internationally recognized celebrities often breeds consumer awareness. And you show your trend awareness by leveraging La-La Land’s “star power” when posting your next creation on social media sites.