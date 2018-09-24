Konnect with Blooms

Watch as Lori designs a wreath with an assortment of beautiful flowers and greenery provided by BloomKonnect, Boxwood, Celosia, Hydrangeas, Proteas (Pincushion), Leucadendron, Roses (Skyline), and Zantedeschia (Mango and Fantasia) were used to create this lush and full wreath on an 18” Oasis Mache square wreath provided by Smithers-Oasis North America. Baste, (green) ribbon provided by Lion Ribbon was used as the hanging treatment, wrapped around the corner of wreath foam, so that the wreath hangs as a triangular shape.