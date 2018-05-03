KC Floral Design students place at ISFA state convention

Photo provided Two students in the Floral Design program at Kishwaukee College placed in the Illinois State Florists’ Association 113th annual Floral Design Show held in Decatur on March 16-18. The convention includes hands-on classes, stage programs and opportunities for the students to network. Each year, floral design students from across the state compete in designing an arrangement; this year’s theme was Start with Color and the task was to create a centerpiece. Kish students Kira Bensinger, Genoa, and Matheu Poust, DeKalb, took first and second place, respectively. They are pictured with their centerpiece creations that used a monochromatic design. Poust also is wearing the floral neckpiece he created in the Flowers to Wear mini-competition. For more information on the Floral Design program at KC, contact Janet Gallagher at 815-825-9504 or jgallagher@kish.edu.

