Merry & Bright: Perhaps initially unexpected for holiday décor inspiration and applications, the unconventional “Kaleidoscope” aesthetic is effortlessly aligned with all things Christmas thanks to its festive and vivid colors reminiscent of glowing retro Christmas tree lights from the 1950s and ’60s. With its bright and cheery palette of “Teal Blue,” “Lake,” “Spring Green,” “Sprout,” “Fuchsia” and “Tangerine,” this trend can provide a cosmopolitan and modern holiday look.

“Kaleidoscope” for Christmas décor is achieved by mastering single and dual color combinations from its palette, with a focus on blue-green contrasted against vivid brightness. Equally important is its use of “Ink” and “Flat Black” when combined with bright greens. For example, tangerine wreaths contrasted with blue-green foliage and lime-green arrangements in black vases appear sublime as Christmas alternatives. Trend elements to incorporate are updated classic motifs and patterns, textural yarns and wools, and highly artistic and retro cues. Simplicity of color is also key to incorporating the “Kaleidoscope” aesthetic. Foliage and evergreens include noble fir, salal, huckleberry, myrtle, Israeli Ruscus and nagi fern/broadleaf Podocarpus (P. nagi), as well as lime-green ‘Envy’ poinsettias.

DESIGN MASTER COLORS

Lake 556 (CMYK: 100, 50, 10, 62) / Sprout 554 (CMYK: 41, 9, 100, 3) Spring Green 753 (CMYK: 70, 4, 90, 0) / Teal Blue 742 (CMYK: 100, 12, 27, 24) Fuchsia 786 (CMYK: 22, 95, 0, 0) / Tangerine 776 (CMYK: 0, 78, 80, 0)