Jet-Set Jewelry

Unique and exotic wearable floral designs aren’t reserved only for the jet set! They are attainable, affordable and a lot of fun to create. While wearable designs can be genuine conversation starters, they also elevate the art of floral design in ways that delight your customers and encourage fellow designers to innovate. Here, designer Yoli LaGuerre, AIFD, EMC, owner of YL Event Design in Rye, N.Y., provides easy-to-follow steps will help you create a cost- effective earrings and cuff set simply by using twisted wires, flowers, a little glue and a lot of imagination.

Learn How – Cuff

• Loosely tangle a length of metallic wire, and create random and interesting twists and swirls with needle nose pliers. Shape into a long, narrow rectangle; the width should be the desired cuff width, and the rectangle should be just long enough to form around the wrist securely.

• Glue miniature Phalaenopsis orchids onto the wire armature with liquid floral adhesive. Make sure the orchids will be on top of the wrist when the cuff is worn. Glue in the remaining botanicals. Allow the glue to set. Then form the wire cuff to the wrist.

Tip: Use glue sparingly.

Learn How – Eearrning

• Wad and bunch metallic and bullion wire together into a flat disc, then create a second one as identical to the first as possible. Make sure the shape and size is appropriate with what it is being worn (e.g., collar/no collar, shirt or dress, hair up or down, etc.). Secure earring hooks to the wire discs.

• With the wire discs on a horizontal surface, glue miniature Phalaenopsis orchids first onto the wire discs with liquid floral adhesive, and then add the other botanicals. Allow glue to set before moving or hanging the earrings.

Floral design by Yoli LaGuerre, aifd, emc

Text by Marti Boone, cfd