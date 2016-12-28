3 SIMPLE STEPS TO YOUR BEST YEAR EVER

It starts with taking care of yourself and creating balance in your life.

By Macarena Luz Bianchi

Photos by Sarah Collier

As a florist, you work hard handling delicate flowers with care and thoughtfulness. As a human being, you, too, deserve special care. Are you giving yourself that care?

As a florist, you and your staff create gifts of flowers’ great beauty and bounty. It’s that joy and creativity that drew you to this industry, but with it comes long hours and a lot of hard work.

Take time this year to remember you deserve glorious living filled with wonder, wellness and wisdom. This whimsical trio create balance by taking into account all parts of your being and of life. Wonder is emotion and spirit. Wellness is health and enrichment. Wisdom is mind and action. These three concepts provide the way to take care of yourself while creating glorious living for yourself and all of its rewards.

It takes only three simple steps to get you started.

You deserve the best year of your life. Are you ready to receive it? State this affirmation daily: “I am available to live my glorious life with wonder, wellness and wisdom, everyday. My best year ever starts now.”

Breathe through any resistance. To take it up a notch, repeat it in the mirror. Your best year ever starts now. Be receptive.

What comes to mind when you consider wonder, wellness and wisdom? Where are they in your life? How do they show up in your work as a florist?

The best year ever is yours. Declare: “I claim my glorious life through wonder, wellness and wisdom. I am wonderful. I am well. I am wise. This is my best year ever.”

Repeat until you feel yourself being energized by your declaration. Supercharge it in the mirror.

Acknowledge and celebrate when you spot wonder, wellness and wisdom — anytime, everywhere. Express: “Wow, wonder! Wow, wellness! Wow, wisdom!” Or simply: “Wow!” Remember to say these affirmations every time you see your reflection in a mirror.

As a florist, you work very hard. Take the time to explore your wonder, wellness and wisdom to take care of yourself on the way to your best year ever!

Macarena Luz Bianchi is a flower lover, personal development coach, speaker and author of lighthearted empowering handbooks who loves tea and travel. You can sign up for her “Weekly Whims” newsletter at macarenaluzbianchi.com.