How we do it – Jean Louise Paquin Allen

Who: Jean Louise Paquin Allen, owner/designer

What: Juniper Flowers

Where: Seattle, Washington

Social Media: juniperﬂowers.com, @juniper_ﬂowers

About: Founded in 2003 by Jean Louise Paquin Allen, Juniper Flowers is a brick-and-mortar ﬂower shop providing daily deliveries for all occasions, wedding and event design, weekly ﬂoral subscriptions, and gift items. The storefront is located in Seattle’s pedestrian-friendly Fremont neighborhood, which is home to restaurants, galleries, fashion boutiques and big ofﬁces for Google, Adobe, Getty Images and dozens of other tech and biotech ﬁrms. The neighborhood’s motto is “Center of the Universe,” which draws tourists and locals in all seasons.“We offer impeccable customer service and design our ﬂorals with detailed attention to color palette, texture and depth,” Allen explains. “Be it a small bedside vase or a grand 200+ guest wedding, we artfully arrange each bloom to bring a client’s vision to life. We take into account both the sender and the recipient, wedding couples and guests, from sad to celebratory occasions. By designing with our hearts as well as minds, something truly spectacular happens every time we touch a ﬂower.”

Square Footage: 1,000 square feet in total, divided equally between retail/consultation space and production area.

Services/Specialties: Weddings, events and daily florals for delivery. Juniper Flowers buyers hand-select and source ﬂowers at least three times per week in order to provide clients with the freshest ﬂowers. The retail shop offers hand-tied bouquets, ﬂoral arrangements, succulent gardens and elegant orchid plants. Along with fresh designs, Juniper Flowers also sells handmade gift items such as natural soaps, spirit waters and candles, lavender eye pillows, letterpress cards, and local sweet treats.

Sourcing Practices: We source local and American-grown products, with local ﬂorals grown by farms in Washington, Oregon and California. We work with our local wholesalers to provide us with the freshest product, whether we are hand- selecting ﬂowers for our shop or ordering for weddings and special events weeks in advance.

Seasonal Sourcing: We shop at the Seattle Wholesale Growers Market, which carries ﬂowers from a number of Paciﬁc Northwest growers. We primarily buy from Jello Mold Farm, Charles Little & Company, Crowley House, Choice Bulb Farms, Dan’s Dahlias, Ojeda Farms, Everyday Flowers, Rain Drop Farms, Orchidaceae and Sonshine Farm. Other regional sources include Tosh’s Farm and Washington Bulb Company.

Seasonal Favorites: peonies, poppies, Dahlia, Zinnia, Echinacea, Scabiosa, hellebores, tulips and Ranunculus

Off-season Sourcing Practices: We work with local wholesalers in Seattle to source American-grown ﬂowers, mostly from California in the off-season. Our favorite California rose grower is Euﬂoria Flowers.

Best Off-season Botanicals: Freesia, Thistle, Dianthus ‘Green Ball’, Craspedia, Queen Anne’s Lace, kumquats

Advice for Others: Find your niche, and stick with it. Do something unique to your business model, and be sure every arrangement has a unique element before it leaves your hands! One of the simplest things my shop has been doing since I ﬁrst opened is to use bamboo as an enclosure card holder in all our daily deliveries. It is more aesthetically pleasing than the plastic sticks.

How We Market: Neighborhood and wedding industry networking events, blogging, Facebook ads, local chamber of commerce membership, submissions to bridal magazines, social media posts and donations to charitable events.





