How an Interior Designer Hosts a Party

I am so excited to share today’s feature with you because not only is it filled with awesome entertaining tips that we will all keep in our little arsenal, it’s also highlighting one of my favorite interior designers, Marie Flanigan . Marie’s work is the very definition of elegance, as she approaches each project with a sense of grace and timelessness that can literally be felt. In her words, “Magic is found in the balance of vision and attention to the finest details,” whether it’s designing a forever home or hosting a sweet backyard party. Oh and did we mention she is also taking over insta today ? From Marie… Tis the season for celebrating friendships and what better way to do that than with a sweet, garden style luncheon where you can kick back and really enjoy each other. So, we teamed up with some of our favorite local creatives – Maxit Flower Design | Meg Grant & Co | Smart in the Kitchen | Mostess Box | House of Harper – to host a spring-inspired affair, highlighting one of our latest designs and a few noteworthy outdoor entertaining tips in the process! BRING THE INDOORS, OUT Move pieces of indoor furniture outside so that patio and garden spaces become a seamless extension of your home. For larger events with ample time for planning, consider a full-scale dining room setup on the lawn. We love how the chairs in the first pic have a garden-inspired lattice back and breezy linen seat cushion. It’s a subtle nod to garden parties past. If it’s a more casual gathering, consider relocating smaller items like bar carts, ottomans, and side tables to fit your entertaining needs SHOW YOUR SOFTER SIDE Offering your guests the same comforts experienced inside your home helps everyone feel relaxed and refreshed. Expert Tip: Steer clear of patio furnishings that aren’t lounge-worthy, and incorporate soft spots at varying heights where guests can kick back with ease. You can even layer in an outdoor rug to ensure there’s something sumptuous underfoot! MIX AND MATCH When it comes to table décor, we love anchoring your place settings with a tablecloth or runner, and then layering a variety of colors, patterns, and textures on top to achieve a fresh, vibrant vibe. Stack mismatched plates, use serving pieces and flatware with various finishes, and top it off with colorful name cards. With friends like Mostess Box, you’ll likely have all of your entertaining needs on hand! GO AU NATURAL Allow Mother Nature to take center stage by accenting your vignettes with fresh florals and earthy fruits and vegetables. You (and your guests!) will be amazed at the exquisite range of color found in organic elements! DESIGN YOUR FLOWERS TO MATCH YOUR VIBE When it comes to garden-inspired florals, free form is where it’s at. Opt for arrangements that roam low to the table, encouraging connection and conversation between your guests. LEAVE YOUR CARES AT THE DOOR Let’s face it – outdoor entertaining […]

