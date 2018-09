Watch as Lori creates a bouquet using fresh flowers and dried materials that make us think of the early harvest time. Sunflowers and snapdragons with touches of filler flowers like Asters and Solidago provided by The Sun Valley Group are selected for this late summer bouquet, and but by adding a few dried materials like millet, Knud Neilsen Company and OASIS Natural Wraps, Corn Husk from Smithers-Oasis North America, it definitely takes on a harvest-time feel.