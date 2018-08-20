Hanging Garden

Take your floral design to new heights with this dramatic but easy-to-execute floral tower, which can be suspended from any sturdy anchor for ceremony or special-event décor. Designer Susan McLeary says she added flowers in a “purposely random” fashion to give an unstructured feeling. She placed the featured Anthuriums and trailing Stephanotis vine last to ensure their prominence. Water tubes hidden within the wire mesh mechanics keep the flowers fresh. Susan offers this tip for making the most of the design work: After using the hanging tower as a statement ceremony piece, use it to line the head table at the reception for a full floral runner.

Step 1

Measure the height of the space in which you’ll hang your tower, to determine the appropriate length of floral mesh. Lay out a length of florist netting (chicken/poultry wire), and line the netting with the dried grasses. Curly willow, branches, hardy greenery and even compost scraps will also work. Roll the wire netting around the materials, and secure every 10 to 12 inches with cable ties.

Step 2

Wind rustic wire through the top of the wire tube, and tie to the ceiling support, or create an appropriate hanging mechanic for your space to suspend the tube. Hang the tube from a strong beam or anchor in the place where it will be displayed before beginning to design with the florals.

Step 3

Cover the wire tube with plumosa fern, and spray paint the fern white. Place the flowers into water picks, and insert the picks into the mesh armature.

Susan’s Stephanotis hoop bouquet also can be worn as a headpiece or a necklace.