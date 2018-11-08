FTD America’s Cup Winner Heads to Philly

Ten of America’s most talented floral designers faced off in the FTD America’s Cup at AIFD National Symposium in Washington, D.C., in July. The winner will represent the United States in FTD World Cup, which will be held at the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show in March 2019.

After completing four design tasks – one prepared theme piece and three surprise packages – Katharina Stuart, AIFD, was named the FTD America’s Cup champion. The national design competition was the United States qualifier for an international design competition, named FTD World Cup 2019 in recognition of the event’s host organization, which is held every four to six years.

“Winning the FTD America’s Cup means the world to me,” said Stuart. “Over the years, competing has given me so much, including building friendships, learning about myself and honing my skills as a floral designer. The hard work is paying off, and I could not be more proud to be representing the USA in the FTD World Cup 2019.”

Stuart, a resident of El Cerrito, Calif., has more than 30 years of experience in the floral industry and has won various floral design competitions throughout the years. She was inducted into the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD) in 2008.

Stuart will plan and prepare to compete in FTD World Cup during the next five months, including building props, fine-tuning her technique and floral mechanics, as well as studying past World Cup winning design styles.

“I would have never, in my wildest dreams, dared to dream that I would be going to the Word Cup! I am looking forward to creative challenges, deepening my knowledge, and learning new trends and techniques – as well as hours and hours of sleepless nights. Meeting the best floral designers from all over the world is both exciting and intimidating, but I know that we will all learn so much from each other.”

To learn more about FTD World Cup, visit www.ftdworldcup2019.com, and follow Katharina Stuart and the other competitors’ journies to Philadelphia on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter by following @ftdworldcup2019.

Normally named the Interflora World Cup, this competition is the most prestigious international event for the floral industry. Florists’ Transworld Delivery (FTD) is proud to host the competition in the United States for the first time since 1985. The 2019 event is named FTD World Cup in recognition of the host organization. It will include as many as 30 competitors and will be held March 1-3 in Philadelphia. The winner will be crowned Interflora World Cup Champion.

1) FTD Education Consultants Ian Prosser, AIFD, AAF, PFCI, NDSF (at podium), and Ann Jordan, AIFD, AAF (next to Ian), announced Katharina Stuart, AIFD (front row, right), from Lee’s Florist & Nursery in Berkeley, Calif., as the winner of the FTD America’s Cup. The competition took place at the AIFD National Symposium in Washington, D.C., in July. The other finalists were Derek Woodruff, AIFD, PFCI (front row, left), Floral Underground in Traverse City, Mich., who is the runner-up; Laura Daluga, AIFD (front row, second from left), Keller & Stein Florist in Canton, Mich.; and Samantha Bates, AIFD (front row, second from right), Especially for You Floral; Ponchatoula, La.

2) FTD America’s Cup winner, Katharina Stuart, AIFD, will represent the United States in the FTD World Cup in Philadelphia, Pa., in March 2019.

3) Derek Woodruff, AIFD, PFCI’s scores landed him in the runner-up position, and in the event that Katharina cannot compete in the World Cup in March, Derek will represent the United States.

4 and 5) Finalists Samantha Bates, AIFD, and Laura Daluga, AIFD, create “surprise package” designs during the America’s Cup finals.

Photos by David Kesler, AIFD, PFCI