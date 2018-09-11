From the Publisher

“Twenty years from now, you will be more disappointed by the things you didn’t do than by the ones you did. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” – Mark Twain

When I set out to write this column, it was with a conflicted heart. I had intended to talk about transition as being a difficult part of my life; however, I’ve discovered that transition can be transformational.

Let me explain. The older I get, the less tolerant I am of the stress and complexities of my busy life. This realization has set me off on path to simplify. Unfortunately, I’ve found the path to simplicity has its own set of complex changes: selling my home, transitioning business leadership and even getting rid of items that have followed me since high school. These changes are all getting me to a simpler life, but even changes to simplify are often difficult. I also find that the older I get, the more I cling to the safety and familiarity of home, family and close friends. I want familiar faces and things around me. But the younger side of me remembers when it was so easy to jump off to the next adventure – a time when laughter and fearlessness brought me new friends and experiences. I look back at all the friends and experiences I’ve had in my life, and I miss many of them, but I’ve made so many more.

As I was searching for quotes about transition, I stumbled upon this wonderful quote by Mark Twain, and I was reminded of my younger explorer self – the one who yearned to be a traveling journalist with no ties to any one place. And when I remember, I think to myself how lucky I am to have found a partner who yearns for that same sense of lightness and freedom that only travel brings.

And so, as I simplify my life, I know the real adventure awaits. I can’t wait to share all of the amazing journeys ahead, all the new flower friends I’ll make and all of the floral designers from around the world I’ll get to introduce you to, as well. Life is an amazing adventure, and while a part of me wants to cling to safety, a bigger part of me wants to cast off the bowlines and set sail. I hope you’ll stay tuned as the adventure unfurls. I’m not sure where it will take me, but I know there will always be flowers involved.