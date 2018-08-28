Flower Show Brings Spring to Chicago

In the midst of one of the harshest winters on record, the Windy City offered a fresh breath of spring air to thousands of ﬂower lovers and gardening veterans and families of all ages with the return of the Chicago Flower & Garden Show last March. Attendees gathered at the Navy Pier to enjoy the ﬁve-day event that featured 23 life-size gardens, seminars, DIY workshops and a bustling marketplace.

In addition to the captivating landscapes and garden displays, the generous assortment of show features included the Wedding Expo and Evening in Bloom, a ﬂoral design competition, a tablescapes exhibit, The Home & Garden Marketplace, The Get Growing Education Series, Garden Gourmet Stage, Kids’ Activity Garden and much more.

Another exciting new treat for this year was the presence of a celebrity guest – Laura Dowling. The former chief ﬂoral designer at the White House during the Obama administration held a seminar entitled “Flower Inspiration in the White House Style,” that showcased her favorite projects, including some of the special ﬂoral pieces she’s created. Her “Bringing the White House Style Home” demonstration featured additional tips and techniques for decorating and entertaining in her own casually elegant signature style. She discussed how to coordinate ﬂowers with interior décor to create the most impact and provided simple guidelines for creating beautiful spring table settings. A groundbreaking highlight of the show this year was “FLOWERTALES: Every Garden has a Story to Tell.” For this program, the creators of the show’s 23 gardens interpreted the unique role that ﬂowers, plants and gardens play in the stories of people’s lives and literature.

As always, the Chicago Flower & Garden Show was an educational ﬂoral experience for visitors of all ages and areas of expertise. For those interested in attending next year, it’s scheduled for March 13-17. Visit chicagoﬂower.com.





