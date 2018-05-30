Florist’s Chelsea Flower Show honour

(4) View gallery A FLORIST has landed a major honour at one of the world’s best known flower shows. Jacqueline Walsh, a Blackburn student from Myerscough College in Preston, won a bronze medal in the Florist of the Year section at the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show last week. Jacqueline, 51, who is on the foundation degree in professional floristry and floral design study programme, was awarded bronze by the judges for her fantastic take on the design brief, namely to create a design with the floristry theme of ‘Spring Wedding’, with competitors in both categories asked to create a floral wedding throne. At least two thirds of the finished design had to be fresh flowers and/or plant material, which had to be visually dominant. Sam Cook, lecturer in floral art and design at Myerscough College, said: “Simply making it to the final is testament to the florists who are shortlisted. “Well done and a huge congratulations to Jackie. “We are so proud of her and she created a wonderful design.”

