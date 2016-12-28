Spotlight on Success: Floressence Flowers

The owner of this high-end wedding floral design studio shares how she’s achieved phenomenal success in a niche market in just six short years.

Text by Jon Bell

Photos by Sarah Collier

Simply put, Eatherley Schultz is a plant person. Born and raised in Alabama, she has worked in gardens and greenhouses and on farms. She studied agroecology (the study of ecological processes applied to agricultural production) and sustainable food production in California, returned to the South to manage a 250-acre medicinal herb farm and, later, launched her own landscape design business.

“I have just been a plant person forever,” she says.

Even when she got burned out on the landscape gig and busy with her two children, Eatherley, whose unusual first name is her great-grandmother’s maiden name — “I’ve never met another Eatherley,” she says — couldn’t stay far away from plants. That’s what led her in 2010 to launch Floressence Flowers, a floral studio in Brevard, N.C., that specializes in floral design for high-end weddings, rehearsal dinners and other special occasions. Six years later, Floressence has become a successful and sought-after studio for brides who like their blossoms arranged in an organic, natural style.

“We like our Southeastern city brides, who really like flowers and have really nice weddings,” says Eatherley, whose company does about 80 weddings and 30 or so corporate events annually.

With Floressence on a track of continued growth, Eatherley says she hopes to keep targeting the niche market she’s carved out for the studio and, within a few years, have a farm where Floressence can grow more of its own flowers and greenery.

In the meantime, she shared some of the secrets of her success with Florists’ Review.

1. STICK TO A NICHE Lots of florists get into the business thinking that retail has to be a big part of the business. Not Eatherley. Instead, she knew the target she wanted to aim for — luxury weddings — and stayed focused.

“We really stuck hard and fast to not going into retail,” she says. “I just think the burnout of retail would get me. We have that burnout in our business, but it’s not from monotony. It’s from working really intensely for short periods of time.”

2. COMPLEMENT YOURSELF Sure, Eatherley would love to just do 15 or so $40,000 weddings a year and call it good. But that’s not how it works. Instead, she says, Floressence works scores of weddings in its target market, but it also piggybacks on the weddings with related events like rehearsal dinners and showers. Eatherley has also tried seasonal pop-up shops, say around Valentine’s Day, which have paid off, as well.

3. TARGET MARKETING When it comes to marketing, Eatherley has tried everything from print magazines to blogs and social media. The best bang so far? “The relationships we have with other vendors and venues in the area,” she says, “and of course the relationships we have with our brides.”

4. CREATE CREATIVITY It’s not always easy to stay creative in the floral industry. “A lot of what we do is repeating the same thing over and over and acting like we never did it before,” Eatherley says. “That can be draining.”

To stay inspired, Eatherley takes classes and attends workshops with other designers regularly. “That’s what keeps me fresh and on my toes.”