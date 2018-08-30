Floral Fest 2018 – A Celebration of Spring

The canvas for FloralFest 2018 in historic Istanbul, Turkey, was Küçükçiftlik Park, where the palette was a spectacular array of richly colored flowers arranged in just about every medium imaginable. A stroll through this year’s venue invited more than 20,000 spectators to look in wonder and awe at vintage cars and bicycles transformed into spectacular floral displays, elaborate romantic trellises, and unique wedding décor.

Floralfest, which transformed Istanbul’s Haydarpaşa Railway Station into a colorful garden last year, moved to Küçükçiftlik Park in 2018. Held May 4-6, this three-day festival celebrated Hidirellez, the ancient tradition that marks the coming of the spring with f lowers and the Ahirkapi Roman Orchestra.

Boasting some of Turkey’s most creative designers and boutique florists, the event was host to more than 70 exhibitors who showcased garden trends, landscape designs, concept horticulture, garden furniture, edible flowers, fusion bouquets, dry flower arrangements, flower care, floral teas, wall decorations, scented flower soaps and artistic frames. Special exhibits dedicated to wedding planning included floral accessories, wedding venues, bridal bouquet designs and photography.

Classes in fresh and dry flower arranging, door wreath designs, macramé, dried flower coronet arrangements and home décor, along with programs for children, were among the many workshops offered that aligned with the do-it-yourself theme for this year’s festival.