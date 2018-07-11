“Fleuramour – Crystal & Flowers” traveled in April to the sparkling world of Val Saint Lambert, the venerable 192-year-old Belgian crystal glassware manufacturer in the historic Walloon municipality of Seraing, which lies along the Meuse River in the province of Liege. Showcased during event were the designs of many floral artists and international designers like Angelica Lacarbonara from Italy and Ella Fodor and Anca Ungureanu from Romania. Eight thousand visitors visited the event over three days. During the event, there were two competitions for professional florists and one for students. Here are some highlights of the entries in the competitions.

Professional Competition: “A Festive Floral Dress for a Spring Party”