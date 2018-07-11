FLEURAMOUR CRYSTAL & FLOWERS

Inspiring flower event in Belgium's wonderful world of crystal.

“Fleuramour – Crystal & Flowers” traveled in April to the sparkling world of Val Saint Lambert, the venerable 192-year-old Belgian crystal glassware manufacturer in the historic Walloon municipality of Seraing, which lies along the Meuse River in the province of Liege. Showcased during event were the designs of many floral artists and international designers like Angelica Lacarbonara from Italy and Ella Fodor and Anca Ungureanu from Romania. Eight thousand visitors visited the event over three days. During the event, there were two competitions for professional florists and one for students. Here are some highlights of the entries in the competitions.

Professional Competition: “A Festive Floral Dress for a Spring Party”

FLEURAMOUR CRYSTAL & FLOWERS

Gold: A dress made of Populus alba (silver-leaved poplar) leaves and Salix spp. (willow catkins), with crystals, by Fabienne Walcarius.

FLEURAMOUR CRYSTAL & FLOWERS

Silver: A dress made out of natural materials such as flowers, leaves, branches, fiber and bark, by Mieke Hoflack, Belgium.

FLEURAMOUR CRYSTAL & FLOWERS

Bronze: A dress made of Morus spp. (mulberry) fiber by Judith Metz, Romania

FLEURAMOUR CRYSTAL & FLOWERS

Design by Martine Dessy, Belgium (no prize)

Student Competition: “A Floral Accessory for a Spring Party”

FLEURAMOUR CRYSTAL & FLOWERS

Gold: Design by Florent Dodeigne

FLEURAMOUR CRYSTAL & FLOWERS

Silver: Design by Cyrill Demelle and Alexandra Demelle

FLEURAMOUR CRYSTAL & FLOWERS

Bronze: Design by Charlien Van Herpe

Professional Competition: Land Art

 

FLEURAMOUR CRYSTAL & FLOWERS

Gold: Thierry Polart and his students at EICB Braine-le-Comte, Belgium

FLEURAMOUR CRYSTAL & FLOWERS

Silver: Elise Seret

By Judith Blacklock

