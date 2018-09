Who says tulips are just for Spring? Watch as Lori designs a autumn-inspired arrangement with orange tulips and snapdragons provided by The Sun Valley Group and demonstrates how to make an armature from decorative wire and artificial fall picks. This pleated amber glass vase provided by Jamali Floral & Garden Supplies is a perfect fit for this beautiful fall arrangement, add a few picked pine cones and oranges studded cloves, and you will have guest falling for tulips.