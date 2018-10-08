Fall Into Lavender

Watch as Lori turns a white pumpkin into a princess of a centerpiece. Soft hues of lavender roses ‘Ocean Song’ and antique Hydrangeas provided by BloomKonnect, cutting from the garden like hosta, coleus and fern foliage, purple beautyberry (callicarpa) proves that fall can be other than the traditional autumn colors. Mini white pumpkins are placed a top of a cluster of Hydrangea that were placed in mercury glass votive cups to turn this centerpiece in to a lovely tablescape. All pumpkins were provided by Insane Paine Produce.