Fall for Inspiration

Harvest the season’s traditional and not-so-traditional colors and textures for innovative trend applications and unexpected designs.

It’s the time of year for the beloved transition to changing leaves and the emergence of fall-friendly ﬂowers and greenery. And while color usually leads the fall narrative in many aspects of design, so does texture and contrast. According to Ann Jordan, AIFD, AAF, MMFD and FTD Education Consultant, use and juxtaposition of textures is very important in fall compositions, and she encourages designers to fully utilize texture when pushing oneself creatively. For example, think velvety roses, waxy Ranunculus, bumpy branches, jagged-edged pine cones and spiky thistles for textures that beget eye-catching attention.

Equally important for the autumn season is attention to contrast, where tension, opposition and variation can pave the way for fusing nontraditional color palettes and unique metallic ﬁnishes. Not only are contrasting colors trend-centric but they also open endless opportunities for innovations that help you create your own style and create designs that embody fall without the overuse of harvest aesthetics. In this feature, Jordan both touches on and illustrates examples of her autumn-inspired designs with the reminder that it’s about not only replication of what you see but also incorporating the essence of fall with your unique and creative interpretation.

FALL FUSION

With a distinctive nod to the “Wildroot” trend (from “The American Floral Trends Forecast,” January Florists’ Review), this traditional farmhouse style beautifully exemplifies the contrast between old-school reds and oranges with pops of on-trend warm pastels. The pronounced use of Eryngium and dark-berry-clad branches between and below the roses exudes just enough visual tension to stake claim to fall.

MATERIALS Rosa spp. ‘Esperance’, ‘Voodoo’ and ‘Hearts’ (hybrid tea roses), Rosa spp. ‘Chablis’ (spray rose), Dahlia ‘Fiesta’ and ‘Karma Irene’, Eryngium maritimum (sea holly), Hypericum androsaemum (tutsan), Brunia albiflora, Hedera helix (English ivy) and Asparagus setaceus (plumosa fern) from FTD Flower Exchange; 26” Berry Spray from Melrose International; “You’re Special” Bronze Metal Lantern from FTD Marketplace; 21” Oasis Wreath Base from Smithers-Oasis North America.

RED BETWEEN THE LINES

Fall never looked so modern or chic in this two-part showstopping design. “Hanami”-inspired aesthetics (from “The American Floral Trends Forecast,” January Florists’ Review), from the color palette to the use of metallic finishes, provide complementary and contrasting harmony to both the high-reaching vertical composition and its low compact companion piece. Place this richly red duo in a corporate or home environment that is poised for modern autumn interpretations.

MATERIALS Leucadendron spp., Euphorbia characias (dog eye), Rosa spp. ‘Hearts’ (hybrid tea rose), Dahlia, Hypericum androsaemum (tutsan), and Liriope muscari (lily grass) from FTD Flower Exchange; Gold Mercury Glass Ginger Vase from FTD Marketplace; Oasis Floral Mesh (Copper) and Oasis Maxlife Floral Foam from Smithers-Oasis North America.

MAPLE SUNRISE

Like the amber glow of maple syrup in sunlight, the aesthetics of this small mixed bouquet conveys the softer, feminine side of fall-inspired ompositions. Dynamic textures move the eyes from botanical to manmade, sharp to delicate and frilly. This design is ideal for a bedroom, sitting room, welcome table or bridal shower gift.

MATERIALS Rosa spp. ‘Voodoo’ and ‘Hearts’ (hybrid tea rose), Hydrangea macrophylla (hortensia), Dianthus caryophyllus ‘Tangelo’ (carnation), Dianthus barbatus ‘Green Ball’ and Eryngium maritimum (sea holly) from FTD Flower Exchange; 5¾” Ginger Glass Vase from FTD Marketplace; #40 Oriole Wire Edge ribbon (Multi) from Lion Ribbon Company.

FROM FARM TO FALL

Asymmetrical design fuses a natural wood container, weathered branches and stylized pomegranates into a “Crescendo” trend environment (from “The American Floral Trends Forecast,” January Florists’ Review) replete with a gardener’s just-picked selection of pastel roses and carnations. This lovely composition is beautifully versatile and would go nicely on a mantel or side table.

ANN’S GARDEN

Garden styled and organic, this autumn-inspired design represents Ann’s signature look and passion for design. Natural and controlled, busy and fun, “Ann’s garden” is a deliberate celebration of texture, contrast, colors and grouping, where all elements are combined to achieve an overarching look of nature left on its own.

MATERIALS Dahlia ‘Karma Irene’, Helianthus annuus (sunflower), Lilium (hybrid lily), Ranunculus spp. ‘Phytalos’ (butterfly buttercup), Dianthus caryophyllus (carnation), Brassica oleracea (kale), Ozothamnus diosmifolius ‘Pink’ (rice flower), Euphorbia characias (dog eye), Hypericum androsaemum (tutsan), Setaria italica (foxtail millet), Triticum aestivum (wheat), Hedera helix (English ivy), Eucalyptus spp. (seeded Eucalyptus), and Vaccinium (huckleberry) from FTD Flower Exchange; Oval Willow Chip Basket from FTD Marketplace; 26” Berry Spray from Melrose International.

SUNFLOWER SUNSET

Dark-centered sunflowers and almost-black callas are fused with brighter blooms and foliage to provide a unique take on fall-inspired compositions. Once again texture, color, contrast and movement provide a narrative that says fall in a unique and unexpected narrative. This versatile arrangement is ideal of home, office or as a gift.

MATERIALS Rosa spp. ‘Hearts’ (hybrid tea rose), Helianthus annuus (sunflower), Zantedeschia spp. (miniature calla), Dianthus caryophyllus ‘Antiqua’ and ‘Hypnosis (carnation), Brassica oleracea (kale), Veronica spp. (speedwell), Ligustrum spp. (privet berry), Eucalyptus cinerea (spiral Eucalyptus), Ruscus aculeatus (Italian Ruscus, butcher’s broom) and Cornus alba (red-twig dogwood branch) from FTD Marketplace; Aqua Swirled Glass Vase from FTD Marketplace; Oasis Bullion Wire (Copper) from Smithers-Oasis North America.

GUEST DESIGNER

A premier FTD Education Team member for more than a decade, Ann Jordan, AIFD, AAF, MMFD, blends her professional accomplishments with the latest trends in all of her teachings, including FTD Boot Camp. Enthusiastic and knowledgeable, Ann has more than 30 years of retail floral experience and has significantly impacted the floral industry.

Ann teaches all aspects of floristry to floral design students and has served in a number of industry leadership roles, including AIFD president for the 2012-2013 term. Her other career accomplishments include having her designs featured in Florists’ Review; the Philadelphia Flower Show; national presidential inaugurations; and participating in many AIFD programs, including the AIFD booth at the Philadelphia Flower Show, her 2008 presentation, “River Run,” at the 2008 AIFD National Symposium, and “Reflection – Five Decades of Design Excellence” at the 2015 AIFD National Symposium. Not only is Ann recognized in the floral industry for her creative skills but she is also known in her community as a business leader and prominent floral designer. She was nominated for New England Business Woman of the Year in 1998 and the Maine Small Business of the Year in 2004.

In addition to Ann, the FTD Education Team includes Deborah De La Flor, AIFD, PFCI; Jacob McCall, AIFD, AAF, FSMD; Ian Prosser, AIFD, AAF, PFCI, NDSF; J. Keith White, AIFD; and Randy Wooten, AIFD, PFCI, GMF.

This feature and Ann’s work on it were sponsored by FTD.