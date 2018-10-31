Everything’s Coming Up Roses in Design Competition

By By Jane M. Markley

Floral designers from around the globe participated in the première Alexandra Farms Garden Rose Design Contest, sponsored by Alexandra Farms, a boutique rose farm in Bogotá, Colombia, dedicated to growing nostalgic, romantic garden roses. To encourage designers to enter early, Alexandra Farms donated 48 stems of garden roses to each of the first 100 entrants for use in their arrangements.

In the contest, which was coordinated by Teresa Schafer, Alexandra Farms’ communications manager, participants could enter one or both of two categories – “Wedding Bouquet” and “Everyday Design” – by submitting photos of their designs along with information about the materials used.

“Garden roses are wonderfully romantic for wedding designs, but these nostalgic and fragrant blooms are also extremely versatile for everyday work,” said Jose ( Joey) Azout, president of Alexandra Farms. “We wanted to see how floral designers use garden roses in their work and give them an opportunity to showcase their talents.”

From a staggering 344 entries, 20 finalists were chosen in the “Wedding Bouquet” category, and 18 finalists were selected in the “Everyday” category. First-, second- and third-place prizes were awarded in each category as well as a “Readers’ Choice Award” in each category.

Judges were Joey Azout; David JC Austin of David Austin Roses; Hitomi Gilliam, AIFD, EMC; and David Coake and Lori McNorton from Florists’ Review.

Both first-place winners received all-expenses-paid four-day/three-night trips for two to Alexandra Farms or a cash prize equal to the value of the trip. Second-place winners and the Readers’ Choice Award winners each received 1,000 stems of garden roses, and third-place winners each received 500 stems of garden roses.

It has been an honor for Florists’ Review to partner with Alexandra Farms and showcase the top designs. You can view all the designs from all the contest finalists at alexandrafarms.com.

ABOUT ALEXANDRA FARMS

Alexandra Farms is a 49-acre boutique rose farm dedicated to growing only nostalgic, romantic garden roses. Located in the Andes Mountains of Bogotá, Colombia, Alexandra Farms is the largest of four licensed David Austin rose growers in the world and the only one in Colombia.

In Alexandra’s 40 greenhouses, the company grows more than 50 commercial varieties of garden roses from breeders all over the world including Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Denmark, England and Japan to create four distinct collections: David Austin English Garden Roses, Deluxe Garden Roses, Princess Japanese Garden Roses and Wabara Garden Roses. All roses are hand cut, hand graded and hand packed. To explore Alexandra Farms’ large selection of garden roses, visit alexandrafarms.com.

CONTEST WINNERS

WEDDING BOUQUET CATEGORY

First Place

Rachel Stevenson

EverAfter Floral Design; Myerstown, Pa.

Garden rose variety used: ‘Juliet’ (Ausjameson)

Photo: Janae Rose Photography

Second Place and Readers’ Choice

Nancy Zimmerman

Fancy Florals by Nancy; Fairbury, Ill.

Garden rose variety used: ‘Constance’ (Austruss)

Photo: Rachael Schirano Photography

Third Place

Tara Pollio

Tara Pollio Floral Event Design; Manchester Center, Vt.

Garden rose variety used: ‘Juliet’ (Ausjameson)

Photo: Allegro Photography

EVERYDAY DESIGN CATEGORY

First Place

Angela Hall

Flower Lane Design; American Fork, Utah

Garden rose varieties used: ‘Baronesse’ and ‘Miyabi’

Photo: Kennadi Hall Photography

Second Place

Katherine Taylor

Jubilee Flowers; Fairhope, Ala.

Garden rose variety used: ‘Miranda’ (Ausimmon)

Photo: Hannah Roberts

Third Place

Eleni Mauromoustakos

Kimberly Queen Floral; Overland Park, Kan.

Garden rose varieties used: ‘Keira’ (Ausboxer) and ‘Purity’ (Ausoblige)

Photo: Jodi Vander Woude Photography

Readers’ Choice Award

Brenna Quan, AIFD

Freelance floral artist; Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Garden rose varieties used: ‘Juliet’ (Ausjameson) and ‘Golden Mustard’

Photo: Brenna Quan, AIFD