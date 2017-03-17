European Connection
London’s Judith Blacklock to bring her unique perspective to Florists’ Review.
Florists’ Review is proud to announce that Judith Blacklock will join our editorial team as European Correspondant from her home base in Knightsbridge, London.
Florists’ Review readers will recognize Judith from her 15 bestselling books, including Judith’s new book Buying and Arranging Cut Flowers: The Essential A-Z Guide. Florists’ Review has carried and sold many of her books over the years, which makes this new partnership even more exciting.
“I hope to bring the best of what Europe has to offer to American and Canadian audiences,” Judith told us. “European designers have so much to share. From simple designs to elaborate creations. I hope to share with your readers how shops in Europe make a living. I also want to inspire with some high-end design and show you some of the many exciting events from around the continent.”
Judith decided to leave her position as editor of The Flower Arranger magazine at the end of 2016, a position she had held and enjoyed for the past 13 years, but wants to stay involved in editorial. “It’s the educator and writer in me. Every day I discover some new and wonderful technique or meet a new designer. It’s what I love, and I want to continue sharing it.”
In 2011, she co-organized Flowers@Chicheley Hall, the largest contemporary cut-flower event that
has ever been staged in the UK and in 2014 Flowers@Oxford to great acclaim. She regularly appears on television and demonstrates at leading global floral events, including the Chelsea Flower Show. Judith has traveled and taught in Dubai, Turkey, the USA, Canada, Japan, China and Kuwait.
She has arranged flowers at many high-profile venues such as Kensington Palace and taught floral design to personalities including Kirstie Allsopp, Gordon Ramsay, Keeley Hawes, Jason Brown from boyband “Five”, John Sergeant and James May from Top Gear.
One of her favorite appearances was in Made in Chelsea. Judith has created many bouquets for members of the royal family. She has also acted as a consultant to Topshop, Tesco, BT, Channel 4 and Marks & Spencer.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board,” exclaimed Travis Rigby, Florists’ Review publisher. “My whole vision for the magazine was to expand its voice across the United States and Canada. Adding Judith expands our voice to Europe and beyond. This is just one more way we can bring florists ideas and creative business strategies.”
Judith’s regular column will start next month; until then, enjoy these wonderful floral designs provided by Judith as an example of her work over the years and a taste of what’s to come.