Florists’ Review is proud to announce that Judith Blacklock will join our editorial team as European Correspondant from her home base in Knightsbridge, London.

Florists’ Review readers will recognize Judith from her 15 bestselling books, including Judith’s new book Buying and Arranging Cut Flowers: The Essential A-Z Guide. Florists’ Review has carried and sold many of her books over the years, which makes this new partnership even more exciting.

“I hope to bring the best of what Europe has to offer to American and Canadian audiences,” Judith told us. “European designers have so much to share. From simple designs to elaborate creations. I hope to share with your readers how shops in Europe make a living. I also want to inspire with some high-end design and show you some of the many exciting events from around the continent.”

Judith decided to leave her position as editor of The Flower Arranger magazine at the end of 2016, a position she had held and enjoyed for the past 13 years, but wants to stay involved in editorial. “It’s the educator and writer in me. Every day I discover some new and wonderful technique or meet a new designer. It’s what I love, and I want to continue sharing it.”

In 2011, she co-organized Flowers@Chicheley Hall, the largest contemporary cut-flower event that