Perched atop wooded rolling hills with spectacular views overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, Genoa, Italy was the magnificent setting for Euroflora 2018, one of the most prestigious international flower shows. For the first time since its inception in 1966, the event was held outside, against the breathtaking backdrop of the Parchi di Nervi (parks of Nervi), transforming this historic seaside oasis into a spectacular flowery landscape. More than 250 flower growers, landscape designers, master florists and flower decorators used 500,000 flowers to create dazzling displays of lavish floral artistry that contrasted the parks’ green meadows and ancient trees. The show was open to the public April 21-May 6 and is typically held every five years, making 2018 the eleventh edition.

Winding through more than 21 acres and three miles of lawns that gently slope toward the sea, this magical world of color and sweet scents was inspired by the elements repre-sented in the four installations: fire, earth, water and air. The pathways led to a carpet of red flowers that symbolized fire, followed by large, playful chili-pepper sculptures representing earth, and a pond of white-and-pink water lilies signifying water. The crowning display was a labyrinth featuring over-sized synthetic poppies to illustrate the wind (air).

The grounds were also graced with a cultural display of human-shaped flower sculptures; a rose garden; and an exclusive collection of more than 100 botanical species, monumental trees, palms, pepper trees, olive trees and maritime pine trees. In other areas of the exhibit, the Musei di Parchi (parks’ museums) featured paintings, floral arrangements, bonsai collections, decorative arts, workshops and unique exhibitions.Euroflora has been a member of the Association of International Floralies since its first edition in 1966, and has been recognized by the Association Internationale des Producteurs l’Horticulture.