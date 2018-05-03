FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE EQUIFLOR CORP./RIO ROSES AND P&F COSTA RICA FLOWER FARMS ARE COMING TOGETHER Miami, FL – Equiflor Corp. and P&F Costa Rica Flower Farms are excited to announce that they have merged companies to further enhance the value proposition to all customers throughout the United States and Canada. P&F, established in 1986, is the largest family-owned grower of Dutch bulb and European flowers, tropical flowers and foliage in Central America. For the past three decades, the privately-owned Equiflor Corp./Rio Roses has been a leading fresh flower grower in South America and a leading distributor in the United States and Canada. What started as a family business in 1986 has flourished into a well-known name, with the nationally-branded, fresh-cut Rio Roses and Rio branded products. With this new partnership, Equiflor Corp./Rio Roses will expand its areas of production by offering a new, exclusive line of products. As R. Victor Giorgini, President & CEO of Equiflor Corp./Rio Roses stated: “We are confident that the quality of P&F Costa Rica Flower Farms’ Dutch bulb and European products as well as their line of tropicals, greens, and foliage will be a powerful addition to our trusted family of brands. Our goal is to become an integrated solution by adding a wider product and service spectrum to our value proposition.” Cecil Alfaro, President & CEO of P&F Costa Rica Flower Farms will continue to focus on his passion of growing flowers and has found, in Equiflor, a business partner with parallel core values and strategic vision: “We are confident that our partnership will align our core competencies and that together, we will be able to provide a greater solution to our valued network of customers.” Both Mr. Alfaro and Mr. Giorgini are certain that as the flower business continues to evolve, it is imperative to expand the premium Rio brand with quality flowers, and are confident that P&F Costa Rica Flower Farms is the perfect partner to do just that. Becoming a total solution with an expanded product line is a vision shared by both. “Equiflor Corp./Rio Roses’ management team will remain intact as we expect this to be a seamless transition for customers and vendors,” said Mr. Giorgini. “We thank you for your continued trust and support.” ###

