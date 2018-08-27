ELEVATED ELEGANCE

A smorgasbord of succulents stars in this captivating centerpiece.

Floral design by svetlana (lana) Chernyavsky, aiFd

Simple materials are transformed into a singular statement piece for a dining table or sideboard in this creation by Svetlana (Lana) Chernyavsky, AIFD, of Dream Flowers in San Leandro, Calif. Layers of moss, succulents and Tillandsias are glued to the pine board anchored atop a quintet of green glass bottles. String-of-pearls (Senecio) vines add interest as they dangle to the tabletop, and tiny wood “cookies” make an interesting garland wending among the plants. For an alternative to the all-green palette, tuck in small long-lasting blooms among the greenery.



Step 1

Drill five equidistant holes in the center of a wood plank.



Step 2

Create a bed of moss atop the plank, securing the moss to the plank with liquid floral adhesive.



Step 3

Spread floral adhesive onto the base of each succulent, and arrange them among the moss.



Step 4

Place the plank atop the glass bottles, and glue strands from a string-of-pearls (Senecio) plant into the design. Allow some of the strands to drape over the edges of the plank.



Step 5

Shave the base of each taper candle to fit the bottle opening. If extra security is needed, secure the candles into the bottles with floral adhesive.



Step 6

Wire small wood “cookies” onto bullion wire to create a garland. Wind the garland among the succulents, and drape some of the garland off the edges of the plank.