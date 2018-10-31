Danziger Holds First International Gyp Wedding Challenge

In every culture around the world, ﬂowers are an inseparable part of weddings. Gypsophila, in particular, is a classic, romantic wedding ﬂower that is often associated with everlasting love. Commonly known as baby’s-breath, gyp is back in a big way. But now, instead of taking a back seat as a ﬁller ﬂower, these dainty white blossoms have taken center stage, driven by a growing trend toward natural, vintage-style weddings and the availability of more modern varieties of the ﬂower.

Danziger – “Dan” Flower Farm, a global leader in the Gypsophila market, held its ﬁrst International Gyp Wedding Challenge as part of its “Gyp is Back” campaign. Designed to connect, excite and inspire ﬂorists and wedding designers from around the world, the challenge provided ﬂoral experts with an opportunity to show oﬀ their talents by using gyp to create beautifully imaginative bridal bouquets, centerpieces, aisle decorations, corsages and other wedding décor.

The challenge was kicked oﬀ earlier this year with an open invitation to ﬂorists and designers. Of the more than 100 designers who submitted portfolios, the Danziger team chose one ﬁnalist from each country to receive bunches of the top varieties of Gypsophila on the market, including ‘Xlence’, known for its exceptionally large brilliant white blooms and strong stems; ‘My White Cosmic’, the variety that redeﬁnes the color white; and ‘Million Clouds’, a new addition to the small-ﬂower category.

Finalists used the Gypsophila to create wedding arrangements and submitted photos of their work for consideration of publication in a digital catalog, in which each of the designers, photographers and growers who supplied the ﬂowers receive credit for their work. Selected submissions are featured in Danziger’s international wedding catalog, which is available online now at danzigeronline.com.

“It was amazing to see that as much as culture and countries are diﬀerent, weddings are much the same,” said , global marketing manager at Danziger. “Love is an international language, and so is the love for ﬂowers. We saw diﬀerent styles and designs, but one thing was clear: Gyp is one of the must haves. We realized that it is a small world after all. Creativity is borderless, and this catalog is a unique celebration of creativity, diversiﬁcation and the love of ﬂowers.”