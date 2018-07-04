Crescendo-American Floral Trends Forecast 2018-2019

Joyful Noise: For ringing in the holidays, “Crescendo’s” soft and subdued color palette becomes a gardener’s virtual delight; where springtime blooms lend their colors for holiday décor and wintery frost finishes. Use of softer gray-greens is dominant this time of year. Layered metals and iced branches are ideal complements to holiday designs, as are matte and metallic finishes.

The trend’s palette of “Blush,” “Beach,” “Hyacinth,” “Basil,” “Raspberry” and “Robin’s Egg Blue” become synonymous with Christmas as if lifted from the pink-and-blue-green-hued second act of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker ballet.

Elements of “Rose Gold” and “Antique Gold,” along with ombre ribbons, robin’s-egg finishes, mercury glass, subdued fabrics and gradations of textures, will pair nicely with a mantel draped in seeded Eucalyptus. Not so surprisingly, pink continues to be a holiday mainstay due to the fusion of metal finishes and the resulting lightly frosted outcome.

Foliage and evergreens for “Crescendo” include noble fir, silver fir, blue-berried juniper, and seeded and feather/willow-leaf Eucalyptus, as well as pink-tinged creamy white ‘Visions of Grandeur’ poinsettias.

DESIGN MASTER COLORS Blush 781 (CMYK: 0, 12, 5, 0) / Hyacinth 762 (CMYK: 33, 35, 0, 0) Basil 676 (CMYK: 40, 0, 86, 43) / Robin’s Egg 792 (CMYK: 44, 0, 18, 0) Raspberry 766 (CMYK: 0, 98, 0, 5) / Beach 559 (CMYK: 2, 3, 13, 0)