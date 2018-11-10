Creativity Springs Eternal at “It Could Be You” Workshop

By Brenda Silva

Already an inspiration to many ﬂoral designers, Holly Heider Chapple can now add personal mentor to her résumé after a recent workshop she hosted. The two-day event, called “It Could Be You,” was held at Chapple’s Hope Flower Farm, located in Waterford, Va., and the attendees were six people chosen from her online subscriber list. This on-site event was the ﬁrst-ever mentoring workshop organized and hosted by Chapple, who also beneﬁted from her interaction with attendees.

“Those who come to Hope Flower Farm not only enjoy design practices but also get a healthy dose of business and just good old-fashioned bonding. The relationships I create with guests at our farm are a key part of the success stories we are seeing. I adore getting to know a designer and all of the parts that make up the whole. While this weekend was a gift to them and a prize they won, I was the one rewarded by moving conversation and lots of passion,” Chapple said.

During the workshop, attendee-students watched Chapple teach and instruct as she created a hand-assembled bridal bouquet and compote design. Then each student created a similar bouquet and compote design as well – and their bouquets were photographed while being held by a model wearing a bridal gown. DVFlora, one of the workshop’s sponsors, provided the ﬂowers, and Florists’ Review was the other sponsor.

“We designed with David Austin Wedding Roses ‘Juliet’, ‘Red Piano’ garden roses, spray roses, stock, Scabiosa, ‘Limelight’ panicle Hydrangeas, Queen Anne’s lace, carnations and lots of foliages – and we even had peonies from Alaska,” Chapple noted.

The winners received a two-night stay at Hope Flower Farm, with all meals included; however, attendees were responsible for their travel. The winners were Diana Bagunu, Raven Hill, Margaret Getzloﬀ, Linda Boardman, Zoe Fox and Kristy Fitzgerald (accompanied by her daughter, Angela).

Chapple asserted, “I believe, as business owners and leaders in the industry, we all should have a service component to our businesses. This is the next trend I hope to start. I want us to be giving to our peers and also to charities we believe in and want to support. Flowers are a powerful life force, and I want to put them to good use.”

As part of her upcoming charity work, Chapple is headed to Texas to teach for free at Botanical Brouhaha, with the proceeds earmarked for helping a community in need.