Leather goods brand Coach is telling its customers to “Forget Flowers: Give Mom something that’s just her style.” It’s a tactic used by many gift retailers who, especially during big holidays, pump up their own product by disparaging flowers. As the “watchdog” of the industry, the Society of American Florists contacts these companies, points out the negativity and asks them to reconsider their approach.

SAF contacted Coach, known especially for its signature handbags, about its April 19 email promotion. A day after sending its response, SAF received an email reply from the company’s global head of inventory relations and corporate communications: “Thank you for your feedback.”

“While not an apology, it is an acknowledgement of our concern,” said Jenny Scala, SAF director of marketing and communications. “I’m hopeful it means Coach will keep us in mind, and we won’t see any more negative floral references in its promos.”

SAF also reached out to the director of One Day University, an adult education program featuring lectures by university professors. An April 23 One Day University advertisement in The Washington Post read: “Mother’s Day Gift ideas: flowers, chocolates, jewelry.”

To report negative portrayals of flowers, members should contact Scala at jscala@safnow.org.

