Captivating Crescent

A classic crescent design, when created to be seen and hung overhead, can brighten a small event footprint, add atmospheric drama or dress-up a ceiling’s negative space in lieu of tabletop designs. Here, designer Susan McLeary, owner of Passionflower Events in Ann Arbor, Mich., demonstrates how to construct a dynamic crescent armature that leads the way for a beautiful and captivating design. In this case, McLeary chose Design Master’s “Crema” Übermatte Spray to lighten, brighten and color enhance the delicate plumosa fern, giving the entire design a more ethereal aesthetic.

Step 1

Cut a 12-foot length of florist netting, and fold it in half (so that is 6 feet long).

Step 2

Starting at the folded end, weave one steel rod through the length of the netting, along one edge.

Step 3

Place a generous amount of branch material into the “pocket” you’ve formed, with more in the center and less on the ends. This will help you achieve the desired crescent shape.

Step 4

Bring the two open edges together, and weave another steel rod through the netting, along this edge.

Step 5

At one end of the form, bring the two steel rods together, and bound them securely with duct tape. Repeat on the opposite end, moving the netting as needed to expose the ends of the rods.

Step 6

Create a crescent shape by bending the form gently with a bucket or other cylindrical object. The steel rods are malleable but will maintain their shape, once formed.

Step 7

Hang the form with fiber-covered wire, and spray it with Design Master Crema Übermatte Spray. This allows the mechanics to “disappear” so the flowers and foliages can shine.

Step 8

Arrange the statice, baby’s-breath and white-tinted plumosa fern, into the wire/branch armature without a water source. Place the Stephanotis vines into water picks, and add them into the design. If any stems feel like they may slip out, simply weave them through the netting to secure.