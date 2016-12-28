2017 marketing trends

With the start of the new year, florists looking for ways to promote and grow their businesses might want to start by developing a 2017 marketing plan. Here are some possible small business trends for 2017 to help you strategize.

1. domination of millennials

Even the youngest millennials are turning 22 in 2017. As they mature and control more of the wealth, many of the trends driven by them are expected to expand. The importance of mobile phone access to your business, for example, has never been greater.

2. Customer-centric marketing

Companies of all sizes are capitalizing on the data they have to hone their messages to ideal customers through targeted online ads. More than 80 percent of marketers say data is important to the way they create advertising campaigns.

3. Alternative media

The presidential election of 2016 illustrated perfectly how divided Americans are in where they get their news. Personalized broadcasting platforms like Periscope (www.periscope.tv) and Twitch (www.twitch.tv) are expected to gain traction in 2017.

4. Advancements in ad blocking

If you’re still advertising on platforms that can be easily blocked, such as ad banners, you might want to find new places to advertise online. To remain competitive, your ads should draw an audience. Consider working with professional content creators to make your advertising something customers will want to see.

5. Embracing existing customers

Customers are increasingly interested in companies that keep them engaged. Through online interactions and good old-fashioned customer service, quality and reputation have never been more important.

Source: Grasshopper

www.grasshopper.com/blog



valentine spending

To help you anticipate Valentine’s Day customers’ buying habits, here are expected spending results for the holiday from the start of 2016.

Keep in mind that last Valentine’s Day was on a Sunday and followed by Presidents Day and that this coming Valentine’s Day is on a Tuesday, so sales should be significantly higher this time around!

• The average amount consumers planned to spend on Valentine’s Day gifts in 2016: $146.84, up $4.53 (3.2 percent) from $142.31 in 2015.

• Total planned spending on Valentine’s Day gifts in 2016: $19.7 billion, a survey high.

• 54.8 percent of U.S. adults planned to celebrate Valentine’s Day in 2016.

• Valentine’s Day spending by category:

An evening out: $4.5 billion

Jewelry: $4.4 billion

Clothing: $2.0 billion

Flowers: $1.9 billion

Candy: $1.7 billon

Gift card/Gift certificate: $1.7 billion

Greeting cards: $1.1 billion



Source: National Retail Federation

www.nrf.com

promoting women’s day

Women’s Day, March 8, is gaining prominence in the United States, offering florists an ideal opportunity to keep sales momentum going after Valentine’s Day. Here are some promotional ideas for the holiday, courtesy of the Society of American Florists (SAF).

CAPTURE ORDERS EARLY When customers place their Valentine’s Day orders, tell them about Women’s Day and ask if they would like to order flowers for Women’s Day, too. Consider offering a special for customers ordering Valentine’s Day and Women’s Day gifts at the same time.

GENERATE NEWS COVERAGE Reach out to your local media (newspapers and radio and TV stations) at least two weeks in advance to let them know that March 8 is Women’s Day and how your shop is celebrating.

USE SOCIAL MEDIA Post photos of your Women’s Day flowers along with messages that encourage consumers to thank or show support for the inspirational women in their lives. Be sure to include information about any special offer or arrangement ideas to inspire floral gifts. Begin to share these two weeks in advance, and continue through Women’s Day.

Get more ideas at the “Women’s Day Resource Center” at

www.safnow.org.

add-on sales: do your customers (and your business) a favor

According to customer service strategist Jeff Mowatt, one of the best ways to market your business is to pivot existing customers toward other products and services you offer, in addition to those the customer has shown an interest in already.

Jeff believes you should capitalize on the preexisting trust and respect from your customers by saying, “Knowing your situation and your overall objective to (fill in blank with customer’s goal), I’d be doing you a disservice if I didn’t at least make you aware we have another (product/service) that does that.” This helps to position the conversation in a helpful manner rather than as a pushy add-on sales pitch.

Source: Jeff Mowatt

www.jeffmowatt.com

working with wholesalers

Many business owners never think to ask their suppliers for help, but wholesalers are knowledgeable about general trends in the floral industry and may be able to help you grow your business in 2017. Business strategist Donald Cooper shares these two key questions to ask your suppliers:

• “What opportunities are we missing to differentiate ourselves more clearly, increase sales, operate more efficiently or improve profitability?”

• “How can we work more effectively with you and your company to buy smarter, turn inventories more often and/or develop a competitive edge?”

These questions may need to be tweaked a bit to suit your business and the relationships you have with wholesalers, but they offer a basic idea of how to approach the conversation.

Source: The Donald Cooper Corporation

www.donaldcooper.com