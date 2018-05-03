Brittany’s Floral continues a family tradition

Her mother, Jean Ann Lynch, ran a floral shop in Walker from 2008 through late 2017 and before that, a store in Forest Lake. But when the Walker shop sold last year, Brittany wasn’t ready to give up on her passion. “I’ve been in the floral industry my whole life,” she says. “So I decided, why should I?” So with support from friends, family and community, she has decided to continue to pursue that passion. Just in time for Mother’s Day, Brittany’s Floral opens May 3 at its new location, west of Walker off Hwy. 371 at 6039 E. Ottertail Rd. NW. With her best friend Jessica Ray working alongside her, Brittany has a wide selection for customers to choose from: fresh cut flowers, potted flowers, green plants, blooming plants, a greenhouse full of herbs and vegetables, perennials and annuals, hanging baskets and specialty items by request — all at the most reasonable prices around. The store also sells Euro gardens (filled with assorted plants), gift baskets, stuffed animals, balloons, home and garden decor, and flowers for every holiday or special occasion. Free local delivery is available. The Grand Opening of Brittany’s Floral is this weekend, May 3, 4 and 5, with lots of fun and giveaways planned for kids and adults. “I am beyond excited and overjoyed to begin this amazing journey and follow my dreams,” she enthuses. Customers are invited to stop in to shop or place an order by phone or online for any occasion. Phone is (218) 547-1111; email, brittanysfloral18@gmail.com and website, www.brittanysfloral.com . Check the Facebook page to hear about the latest specials. Brittany’s Floral is open year-round, Mondays through Fridays, 9-5, and Saturdays, 9-3.

