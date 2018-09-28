Bow Tie in Bloom

The showstopper in a tuxedo ensemble isn’t the tuxedo – it’s the command performance of the black bow tie sharply contrasted against a stark white collar. And now, men’s fashion houses may want to take note of the bow tie reimagined. With several easy to acquire craft items like black felt, feathers, a leather strip, clips and some bonding tape, Florists’ Review Floral Design Coordinator Lori McNorton demonstrates how to create this eye-catching look with only two botanicals: Protea petals and lamb’s-ears leaves.

Step 1

Cut a rectangular piece of black felt the length of a standard bow tie to create the base structure. Iron heat-bond tape onto one edge of the felt, then fold the felt in thirds lengthwise and iron again so the heat-bond tape secures the edges together.

Step 2

Working from the outside edges of the felt inward and from top to bottom, adhere individual Protea petals to the felt one row at a time with liquid adhe-sive. Repeat the process, creating a row lamb’s-ear leaves, then add a another row of smaller Protea petals near the center of the bow tie. Repeat these steps on the other half of the bow tie. Leave a little room in the center of the piece of felt; this is where you will pull together the sides with paper-covered wire to create the knot in the center of the bow tie.

Step 3

Wrap paper-covered wire around the center of the piece of felt to create the “knot.” Glue small black feathers in the center of the bow tie, making sure to cover the ends of the Protea petals. Next, glue a small leather strip in the direct center, and secure the ends in the back with liquid adhesive.

Step 4

Secure a small curved alligator/beak clip onto the back of the leather strip so the wearer can attach the bow tie to his shirt.