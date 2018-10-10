BloomKonnect Company Profile

BloomKonnect is a business-to-business online marketplace revolutionizing how ﬂowers are bought and sold, oﬀering more than 45,000 ﬂower types available by color, variety, length, farm and country. “We provide a global marketplace and supply-chain infrastructure so ﬂorists can buy ﬂowers directly from farms around the world,” says BloomKonnect’s Jon Haley. “In doing so, the ﬂowers are fresher, very aﬀordable, and we are helping build a relationship directly with the grower.”

The company takes a customer-centric approach, shortening travel times with its farm-direct supply chain of beautiful ﬂowers and ready-made bouquets, accounting for lower prices and fresher ﬂowers for its customers. “Our philosophy is to empower ﬂorists and growers to increase the consumption of ﬂowers all over the world,” Haley says. “By connecting the ﬂower buyers and sellers on our online marketplace and controlling the entire supply chain, we elevate the customer experience and satisfaction through improvements in quality, consistency, delivery and price.”

For growers, BloomKonnect oﬀers an ability to ship and sell directly to ﬂorists, ﬂoral designers and other professionals in the wholesale ﬂower industry, and the company will handle the marketing, sales, customer service and collections. The beneﬁt for ﬂorists, ﬂoral designers and other wholesale ﬂower buyers is that BloomKonnect oﬀers them the chance to buy more than 45,000 products directly from growers in 20 countries through its online marketplace.

Sustainability is a core component of BloomKonnect’s business model, and the company is working to have all of its growers be 100 percent sustainable by 2020. Those growers are situated around the world: in the U.S. (California, Alaska, Florida, Washington and Pennsylvania); Canada; Mexico; Central America (Guatemala, Honduras and Costa Rica); South America (Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Peru); Asia (Thailand and Vietnam); Australia and New Zealand; Africa (Kenya and Ethiopia); Europe (Holland and Italy); and the Middle East (Israel).

BloomKonnect’s seasoned multidiscipline management team has more than 300 years of experience, combined, in venture capital, software, logistics and ﬂoral. The full BloomKonnect comprises approximately 150 employees.

Currently, the two-year-old company operates in the U.S., Singapore and China and will soon be expanding into Europe. It is headquartered in Boston, Mass., but has additional oﬃces in Cherry Hill, N.J.; Miami, Fla.; Singapore; Bogotá, Colombia; Nairobi, Kenya; Bangalore, India; and soon will be expanding to Madrid, Spain and China.

“To ensure the ﬂowers reach ﬂorists in the freshest condition, we ship our products in cold-chain, using temperature-controlled airfreight and refrigerated trucks with special packaging,” Haley says. “Florists can choose from four delivery options for speedy shipping, including next-day delivery. This direct access allows ﬂorists to buy more aﬀordable ﬂowers delivered direct from the farms to their doors, with a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee and no minimum order quantity.”