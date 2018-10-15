Birch and Blooms

Watch as Lori uses cut birch branches that are bound with Rustic Wire, around a block of floral foam to create a woodsy-looking structure perfect for a beautiful seasonal bouquet (floral foam and wire provided by Smithers-Oasis North America). Novelty Helianthus (sunflowers) and Celosia (cockscomb) picked right from the fields (provided by Insane Paine Produce) and Alstroemeria, pincushions and Hydrangea (provided by BloomKonnect) were selected for this design. Sat atop a wooden disc with opalescent disc and branch clippings at the base definitely unifies birch & blooms.