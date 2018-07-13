Specialists from various flower, landscaping and greenhouse industries gathered April 11-13 in Astana, Kazakhstan (home of the 2017 World’s Fair, Expo 2017 Astana), for the ninth annual Astana Flora Expo 2018 to explore products, developments and trends in floriculture and the green industry from central Asia and around the world. Main sections of the exhibition included flowers and floriculture, floristry and floral arrangement accessories, landscaping architecture and design, park and garden construction, nursery gardening, horticultural crops and greenhouse technologies. Other events included a floral design contest and traveling flower show.

Six contestants from Kazakhstan took part in a themed contest for florists and designers. The works were judged by an independent jury comprised of master florists and prize winners from European competitions.

“Flower magicians” from Flower Circus, a Holland-based traveling flower show, entertained and educated guests on the latest floral trends and techniques (check out Flower Circus at flowercircus.nl).

Visitors were interested in cut flowers, garden flowers and potted plants (53 percent), followed by landscape and design (29 percent), greenhouses (17 percent), floristic accessories (9 percent) and plant nurseries, planting material, trees and shrubs (4 percent).Exhibition participants from 50 companies in Belarus, Holland, Colombia, Russia, Ecuador, Kazakhstan and South Korea demonstrated new samples of their products. Well-known brands from Germany, Holland, Poland, Colombia, Russia, Ecuador and Korea were among the largest suppliers of cut flowers, plant nurseries, landscaping and greening companies, landscape design, garden centers and wholesale flower companies. Astana-Expo KZ and GreenExpo organized the exhibition. The event was officially supported by the Committee for Forestry and Wildlife Committee Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Akimat of Astana.

By Jane M. Markley