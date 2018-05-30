As rivals bloom, FTD looks to headquarters move, tech investments to grow business

John Walden, CEO of floral giant FTD Cos., stands May 23, 2018, on the rooftop of the Loop building which will house the company’s new downtown Chicago headquarters. The company’s stock price is down 70 percent year-over-year. (Abel Uribe / Chicago Tribune) Earlier this month FTD Cos. CEO John Walden cut the ribbon on the floral and gifting company’s still-under-construction 40,000-square-foot headquarters in the Loop, closer to the city’s hip tech firms. For the nearly 110-year-old flower and gifting business, the pending move of roughly 200 jobs from Downers Grove to the city signaled not only a new space, but the beginning of a pivotal year. Despite buying Internet flower firm ProFlowers and its sister gifting brands such as Shari’s Berries and Personal Creations for $430 million in 2014, the deal hasn’t worked out as planned. Revenues doubled initially when the sale was completed later that year, largely due to the added revenue of the new businesses. But last year sales slid to $1 billion, down 7 percent from 2016. And in this year’s first quarter, FTD reported a $6.5 million loss, compared with a profit of $9 million in the year-ago period. First-quarter revenues rose less than 1 percent, to almost $319 million. Year-over-year, FTD’s stock price is down 70 percent. The company had hoped to renegotiate its banking relationships by the end of last year and is still involved in those conversations, Walden said. In FTD’s 2017 annual report, the company said its outside accounting firm had emphasized it had “substantial doubt” about the company’s ability to remain an ongoing concern. Still, Walden, who served as CEO of British retailer Home Retail Group before being hired by FTD in March 2017, is optmistic. “This is not a company that’s teetering,” he said. FTD, like its rivals, sells pre-designed floral arrangements directly to consumers online. Since its beginning in 1910, FTD has relied on its member-florists to fulfill its orders, and then FTD takes a cut of the sales revenue. It also operates floral distribution centers. Walden described FTD’s model as “the Internet before the Internet.” Now, he said, FTD’s technology systems are outdated, making it less competitive. “Technology creates new leaders, so it’s just a lack of investment over many, many years,” he said. While FTD was aiming to grow by acquiring other gifting businesses, it neglected its bread and butter — flowers — as competitors, including some newcomers, nipped at its heels, said Linda Bolton Weiser, a senior analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co. Floral delivery startups, such as BUQS.com, UrbanStems and FlowersforDreams.com, among others, began offering modern floral arrangements at lower prices, disrupting the market. “Established companies have long-ingrained practices and it’s harder for them as large companies to quickly pivot and change,” said Anya Cohen, retail analyst at market research firm IBISWorld. “These smaller companies have more mobility in terms of being able to follow the demands and interest from consumers.” Meanwhile, FTD’s main rival remains 1-800-Flowers. Last year that company, which also owns […]

Click here to view original web page at www.chicagotribune.com