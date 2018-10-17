Home Florist News Floral Business American Floral Trends Forecast January Promo Florist NewsFloral BusinessFloral TrendsFlorists’ Review Videos American Floral Trends Forecast January Promo October 17, 2018 10 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Stay on top of the latest floral trends and plan your strategy for 2019! RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Florists’ Review January Promo Florists’ Review Tuscan Elopement- Real Wedding Sneak Peek Birch and Blooms 21,302FansLike116FollowersFollow28,246FollowersFollow12,114FollowersFollow13,770SubscribersSubscribe - Advertisement -Recent Posts Save The Date: Flower Day At Eastern Market Is May 20 February 12, 2018 Kylie Jenner Receives a Massive Flower Arrangement From ‘Baby Daddy’ Travis Scott March 2, 2018 World’s tallest floral Mickey Mouse unveiled in Dubai February 26, 2018 2018 WUMFA Convention Focuses on “Finding the Green” August 6, 2018 Debbie and Phil’s wedding at Café Pinot February 24, 2018