Amazon, The Bouqs Co. Agree to Change Negative Ads

The Society of American Florists recently reached out to Amazon about a Facebook post that encouraged users to “Skip the flowers and chocolate this Mother’s Day and get your mom something personal. The company has promised to edit the post. The country’s biggest online retailer and a floral industry start-up have both agreed to change or address Mother’s Day ads that disparaged floral gifts and florists. The Society of American Florists recently reached out to Amazon about a Facebook post that encouraged users to “Skip the flowers and chocolate this Mother’s Day and get your mom something personal. Find the perfect gift for your unique mom on Amazon.” In a note to the company, Jenny Scala, SAF’s director of marketing and communications, reminded Amazon that “hardworking florists help people express their feelings for Mother’s Day and throughout the year…We are surprised Amazon would post such a message on social media — especially since Amazon sells everything, including flowers and chocolates.” SAF — and many SAF members — also commented directly on the Facebook post. Within days, the company had agreed to change the problematic message. “This post has been edited and will propagate to Facebook soon. Thanks for bringing this to my attention,” wrote Jeff Cox, senior business development manager at Amazon, in an email to SAF. As the voice of the floral industry, SAF responds to ads that disparage florists and flowers or cast floral gifts in a negative light. SAF also has been in touch this week with Briggs & Riley, a company that manufactures and sells high-end luggage, about an email that included the line “or you could just get her flowers. Again.” At press time, Briggs & Riley had not responded. This week, SAF also reached out to The Bouqs Co. after SAF member and Floral Management magazine contributor Manny Gonzales notified the trade association about a negative reference during a nationally broadcast radio show. “Florists brought to our attention a radio commercial on the Jim Rome Show that said The Bouqs is a great alternative to the traditional ‘sweatshop’ florists,’” Scala wrote. “We want to make sure you are aware of this remark — especially since you partner with florists nationwide to join your network to deliver beautiful, handcrafted bouquets on demand.” John Tabis, founder and CEO of The Bouqs Co., responded in hours. “I will have our team connect with Mr. Rome,” he wrote. “While we cannot control what he says, we can certainly provide definitive feedback on where to focus, and should it not change, we can change where we spend our ad dollars. Thanks and apologies for any impact this messaging may have had.” Gonzales also reached out personally to the company to express his surprise. “I was very disappointed to hear a radio ad that was damaging to the floral industry,” he wrote. “Bouqs is better than that. There’s still plenty of time to change the live read ads. I hope you’ll consider.” Scala said the combination of individual florists […]

