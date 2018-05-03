5 Tips for Crafting Floral Designs Like a Pro

Natalia Januszewski creates an arrangement that adds drama to even the most minimalist spaces As the saying goes, April’s inclement weather ushers in a crop of lush florals for the month of May. The bold peonies and ruffled ranunculus that blossom across southeast Michigan, are perfect for placement on a dining room table or kitchen island. What’s most captivating this season are airy arrangements in varying shades of pink, yellow, and red as epitomized by this design by Natalia Januszewski, owner of the Utica-based studio Violet Rose Florals. “Seeing a room transform from an ordinary space into something beautiful with just flowers is so rewarding,” Januszewski says of the countless arrangements she’s created for weddings and events. Here, Januszewski shows that summer’s brightest blooms paired with unexpected add-ins and distressed vessels can be more fragrant than an aromatic candle, easier to install than wallpaper, and equally as tantalizing as a work of art in your living space. Violet Rose Florals, 4151 Cass Ave., Utica; violetrosefloral.com Natalia’s Tips Bright Ideas “Brighter flowers scream summer. I’m a fan of mixing bright flowers with something more muted like hot pink peonies with blush roses. Peonies are great because you can grow them in your yard and you only need one or two since they’re huge.” Unexpected Add-Ins “I love adding fruit to arrangements to give them more texture. Some specialty grocery stores sell cumquats — if you can stick a few of those into an arrangement, it looks so pretty!” Organic Touches “There are so many nice things growing around town that you can put into an arrangement. Forage whatever is in your garden or on the side of the road for different greenery. That’ll add depth and it’s more appealing to the eye than a bunch of roses.” Keeping Count “It’s been studied that there is something about working in odd numbers. If I have a rose, I’m either going to use three, five, or seven stems. I don’t know what it is, but it makes a difference. If you want 70 percent greenery and 30 percent flowers, that’s fine. Just stick to an odd number of flowers and you’ll have a full, cohesive arrangement.” Vintage Flair “I don’t like a lot of metallic vases, but anything that is matte, hammered, or distressed works well with fresh flowers and gives off a bit of an antique vibe, which ties into my organic style.”

Click here to view original web page at www.hourdetroit.com