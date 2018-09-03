3-Dimensional Décor

Inspired by the ruching technique of a seamstress, this embellishment is fast, easy and customizable for any floral combination with your choice of favorite ribbon. Here, designer Lori McNorton chose a striking black-and-white ribbon to embellish the front of a coated paper vase filled with white Oriental hybrid lilies. Hot glue makes it easy to affix the creatively haphazard ribbon loops. While just a single side of the container is decorated here, you may choose to decorate both front and back or all four sides, depending on the occasion. The flat-bottomed container ensures easy transport in delivery vehicles.



Step 1

Place a drop of hot glue onto the container at each location where you would like the ribbon to adhere.



Step 2

Create random loops and swirls, and press the ribbon onto the glue, holding briefly until adhered.



Step 3

Continue winding the ribbon around and gluing it at random intervals to the container to create a full swirling looping design covering the front of the container.

FLORAL DESIGN BY LORI MCNORTON