2018 WUMFA Convention Focuses on “Finding the Green”

This year’s Wisconsin & Upper Michigan Florists Association ( WUMFA) convention combined hard-hitting business sessions with a variety of design presentations. The event was held April 6-8 at the Chula Vista Resort in the Wisconsin Dells. Derrick Myers, CPA, CFP, PFCI, covered proﬁtability and marketing in several sessions. He urged attendees to take a close look at their costs to see how they could improve their proﬁtability. Ryan Freeman, of Strider, Inc., covered social media and establishing a modern marketing mix.

Design shows by Jenny Thomasson, AIFD, EMC, PFCI; LoAnn Burke, AIFD, AAF, PFCI; Carolyn Minutillo, AIFD, EMC; and Deborah De La Flor, AIFD, PFCI, covered European wedding design, current and future trends, and giving ﬂowers that personal look while Lisa Belisle, AIFD, provided tips on how to cope with the stress of holidays and special events.

One of the highlights of any convention is the presentation of awards and announcement of design contest winners. This year’s award winners, honored at the Hall of Fame dinner, were:

Fawn Mueller, from Inspired by Nature, Wausau, Wis., was named “WUMFA Designer of the Year.” She is also a new member of the WUMFA Academy of Floral Designers.

This year’s winner of the “Academy” category in the “WUMFA Design Contest” was Dee Otto, DJ Custom Designs, Wind Lake, Wis. The last two categories, “College/Trade School/Novice” and “High School,” were won by Kimberly Nelson, Gateway Technical College, Pleasant Prairie, Wis., and Rachel Shedal, Mishicot High School, respectively. Winner of the entertaining “Chopped” contest was Jenifer Denis, Bill Doran Company, Green Bay, Wis.

Next year, the association will celebrate its 100th convention with a special event. The 2019 meeting, “Fired Up,” will be held at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, March 29-31, Green Bay, Wis.