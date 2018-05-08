FLORISTS’ REVIEW is proud to present “The American Floral Trends Forecast 2018-2019,” the preeminent style report developed exclusively for the floral industry. This eighth edition of our biennial trends forecast debuted in our January 2018 issue, and you can also view it on our website at floristsreview.com/american-floral-trends-forecast-2018-2019. It’s also available for purchase at shop.floristsreview.com or by calling (800) 367-4708, ext. 512.

The four dominant trends identified for this year and next have many applications in floral design work, including daily designs, weddings and events, sympathy tributes, and even holiday designs. In this feature, we illustrate and explain the four trends, including their color palettes, the key flowers and coordinating elements, as they pertain to wedding and event work.

In addition to this “Wedding Applications” addendum, Keith and his team will share applications of these trends in other types of floral design work, including holiday designs in our July issue and parties and events in our October issue.

By interpreting “The American Floral Trends Forecast” through various types of floral design, we can update you on the latest evolutions in the trends. We want to make this report a living, breathing tool that assists you in navigating the changing landscape of floral design.