Home Florist News Floral Event News 2018 Trend Summit Florist NewsFloral Event NewsWorld 2018 Trend Summit October 8, 2018 10 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Uncovering the next big thing at the Trend Summit Vancouver 2018. Hitomi Gilliam talks about her vision for this event. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Field to Vase Dinner Tour Pronouns Equal Potential for Profits Floral Fest 2018 – A Celebration of Spring 21,286FansLike116FollowersFollow28,060FollowersFollow12,059FollowersFollow13,750SubscribersSubscribe - Advertisement -Recent Posts How Much Does A Kardashian-Jenner Flower Arrangement Cost: An Investigation February 8, 2018 Evergreen wreath November 28, 2017 Intertwined Hearts Styled Shoot April 16, 2018 Pretty as a petal! Molly Sims is supermodel chic in breezy floral print dress... February 26, 2018 Shop One: The Artistic Technophobe July 3, 2018