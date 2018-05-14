The fourth season of the American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour kicks off this month, with two dinners at California flower farms.

The fourth season of the American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour is about to get underway. Every year, these artisan dinners take place in the ﬁelds and greenhouses of America’s stunning ﬂower and foliage farms from coast to coast.

Seasonal, local and sustainable cut ﬂowers, arranged by top U.S. ﬂoral designers, grace the tables and venues, and renowned chefs prepare delectable farm-to-table foods, artfully paired with domestically produced craft beer and wine.When you attend one of these events, you’ll make a personal connection between ﬂowers and agriculture as part of our country’s farm landscape. You’ll also meet others who are passionate about preserving American Grown Flowers, farmland and our country’s ﬂoriculture roots. While enjoying an artisanal meal, you’ll be enchanted by the botanical beauty of the ﬂowers, foliage, vines, buds and berries at the center of the tables, which are artfully designed to enhance the entire sensory experience.Each American Grown Field to Vase Dinner includes:

A brief farm tour and ﬂoral design demonstration during the reception

An artisan-style, locally sourced meal, craft beer and wine

American Grown Flowers to take home

A ﬂower-lovers gift bag

Personal stories and lively conversations from the chefs and ﬂower farmers. Visit americangrownﬂowers.org/ﬁeldtovase to learn more about this year’s events, register to attend a dinner and see photos from previous events. n

The 2018 Tour Dates and Locations

APRIL 7

Resendiz Brothers Protea Growers

Fallbrook, Calif.

resendizbrothers.com

APRIL 26

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch, with Mellano & Company

Carlsbad, Calif.

theflowerfields.com

JUNE 13

The California State Capitol Sacramento, Calif.

SEPTEMBER 8

Star Valley Flowers

Soldiers Grove, Wis.

starvalleyflowers.com

OCTOBER 5

Green Door Gourmet

Nashville, Tenn.

greendoorgourmet.com

LEARN MORE AND BOOK TICKETS

To learn more about any of these amazing locations and events, visit the landing page for each at americangrownflowers.org/fieldtovase. And make sure you book your tickets right away; last year, dinners sold out months in advance.