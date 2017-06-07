Business Plans and Location Expand

Lori began working at Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts when she was 19, and she didn’t need any business course to tell her the business was on a decline and had been for some time. “The original owner, Gordon Kennedy, was the kind of florist who was more interested in having a shop than actually working in one.” Lori explains. When he died, Katherine Ryan, a woman who cleaned for the store, bought Kennedy’s for the equivalent of the unpaid taxes. During her time as owner, she managed to increase business thanks to “the carriage trade.”

By the time Katherine passed away, business was much improved, which gave Lori and her business partner, Joan Kraft – a floral designer and store manager – even more reason to buy Kennedy’s in 1984. The women kept the shop at its original Croswell Street location – a two-story building of about 2,000 square feet – for 11 years as they continued to grow. However, continued difficulties with their landlord led them to seek out a new location for Kennedy’s, which they found on Cascade Road. They bought the 7,700-square-foot building, and when they moved in, Kennedy’s occupied only one of the four storefronts the building comprised.

Business continued to increase, and so did the need for more space. As the other three tenants moved out, Lori and Joan were able to expand a little more each time. Today, Kennedy’s Flowers & Gifts occupies the entire building, allowing Lori and her staff (Joan has since passed away) plenty of space to highlight the wide range of floral and gift products the shop has to offer.

Innovative Promotions and Industry Marketing

The business courses Lori took served to enhance her business; yet, she’s still wise enough to realize you can always learn more from others in the same industry. “When I was starting out, I would always do the things that successful people told me work, and most of the time, they were right. I was never too embarrassed to ask questions and learn more because I knew it would benefit me and the store,” she says.

One of Lori’s well-known promotions still benefits the shop with occasional customers who became regular clients. As a way to celebrate her 60th birthday, Lori began a promotion to give away little vases with tidbit flowers for free to the first 250 people to claim them. As part of the promotion, the people who received the vases were entitled to return as often as they liked for one year to get them refilled with more tidbits. The genius of the promotion showed itself when Lori’s initial investment of $500 resulted in more than $5,000 in additional sales each month.

“When people came in to get their vases filled, we informed them it would be a few minutes to get it done. So while they waited, they shopped around and would ultimately buy other floral products they liked or gifts they needed. So while the promotion got them into the store, they usually spent money on other products as well,” Lori explains.